Portishead comedian Eddie Large dies of coronavirus aged 78

PUBLISHED: 18:02 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:02 02 April 2020

Final Word with Eddie Large

Final Word with Eddie Large

Archant

Comedian Eddie Large, known for one half of double-act Little and Large, has died of coronavirus aged 78.

Patsy with husband Eddie LargePatsy with husband Eddie Large

Eddie’s son, Ryan McGinnis, confirmed the news ‘with great sadness’ on Facebook today (Thursday).

His family said he had been suffering with heart failure and contracted the virus in hospital.

Ryan said Eddie’s heart was ‘sadly not strong enough to fight’ and his dad ‘fought bravely for so long.’

Tributes have poured in from the community where he lived in Portishead, as well as from celebrities Ant and Dec, Lenny Henry and Paul Chuckle.

Aqua owners Ben Smithson (left) and Richard Smithson with Patsy and Eddie Large and Cllr Alan McMurrayAqua owners Ben Smithson (left) and Richard Smithson with Patsy and Eddie Large and Cllr Alan McMurray

The star became a household favourite in the 1970s and 80s and was famous for his partnership with Syd Little.

Little and Large was watched every week by audiences of more than 15 million people, and Eddie was interviewed by presenter Iain Lee at Somerset Hall in Portishead in 2017.

Most Read

Nailsea couple stuck in New Zealand due to coronavirus lockdowns

Ian and Marian enjoying their holiday before the level four alert was declared.

Woman suffers head and neck injuries after altercation in car park

Police are seeking information about an altercation at Gordano Services.Picture: Mark Atherton

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

There are 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in North Somerset.

Four more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

Four more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

Man cleans ATMs, parking meters and shop fronts for free in North Somerset

Neil Marsh has been cleaning ATM's and other facilities around Weston

Portishead comedian Eddie Large dies of coronavirus aged 78

Final Word with Eddie Large

