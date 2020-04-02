Portishead comedian Eddie Large dies of coronavirus aged 78

Comedian Eddie Large, known for one half of double-act Little and Large, has died of coronavirus aged 78.

Eddie’s son, Ryan McGinnis, confirmed the news ‘with great sadness’ on Facebook today (Thursday).

His family said he had been suffering with heart failure and contracted the virus in hospital.

Ryan said Eddie’s heart was ‘sadly not strong enough to fight’ and his dad ‘fought bravely for so long.’

Tributes have poured in from the community where he lived in Portishead, as well as from celebrities Ant and Dec, Lenny Henry and Paul Chuckle.

The star became a household favourite in the 1970s and 80s and was famous for his partnership with Syd Little.

Little and Large was watched every week by audiences of more than 15 million people, and Eddie was interviewed by presenter Iain Lee at Somerset Hall in Portishead in 2017.