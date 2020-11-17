'Outstanding’ town council clerk stands down

Published: 11:03 AM November 17, 2020

Martin Sailsbury has done an 'outstanding' job for Portishead Town Council since February. Picture: Portishead Town Council - Credit: Picture: Portishead Town Council

Portishead Town Council’s clerk, Martin Sailsbury, has stepped down from his full-time position after nine months in the role.

Martin has since taken on a new role in the authority on a part-time basis concentrating on budgets, finance and special projects.

Chairman of Portishead Town Council, Paul Gardner, said: “Martin has done an outstanding job since he joined in February.

"Unfortunately, he has an underlying health condition which needs managing, which we were aware of when he was offered the post of clerk.

“Now, he also needs time away to act as a carer for members of his family.

"Martin’s knowledge, expertise and passion for the community has been invaluable and we are pleased he will remain with the council taking a different role with reduced hours.”

Portishead Town Council is now seeking a new clerk and has engaged a locum clerk, Cllr Bob Bull, on a voluntary basis until a permanent replacement can be found.

Cllr Gardner added that town councillors are supporting council staff to ensure all ‘necessary activities’ are ‘properly covered’.