Portishead quizzers raise hundreds

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 March 2020

A popular Portishead quiz night has raised hundreds of pounds for good causes.Picture: Tracey Fowler

Tracey Fowler

A popular Portishead quiz night has raised hundreds of pounds to support people with cystic fibrosis.

The Sunday night quiz at Clarence House, in High Street, gave £500 to quiz regular Hannah Douglas and Portishead Christmas Lights committee.

Hannah has donated the funds towards Bristol Royal Infirmary for its cystic fibrosis ward A900, as Hannah has cystic fibrosis and spends a lot of time at hospital.

Hannah said: “A big thank you to everyone from the Clarence House quiz who has helped raise this money which will allow us to buy another comfy chair for the ward.

“It’s really appreciated by myself and all the other cystic fibrosis patients.”

Quiz master Terry Wan said: “We have a good crowd in on Sunday evenings for the quiz and everyone is very community-minded, so we always donate a small percentage of the entry fees to help others.”

