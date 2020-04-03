Advanced search

Christmas lights switched-on in tribute to NHS and frontline workers

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 April 2020

Portishead High Street Christmas lights.

Portishead High Street Christmas lights.

Archant

Christmas lights have been switched on in dedication to those battling the coronavirus pandemic in Portishead.

The tree on Somerset Hall makes up some of the vast annual lights display in Portishead High StreetThe tree on Somerset Hall makes up some of the vast annual lights display in Portishead High Street

Bulbs on trees in West Hill Triangle and Wyndham Way were lit up around three months after Portishead Christmas Lights were turned off in tribute to NHS and frontline workers.

Chairman of Portishead Christmas lights committee, Stu Hamer, said: “One of our committee members came up with the idea that we illuminate the Christmas lights as a combined show of appreciation for all the hard work the NHS is doing during this very difficult time and for all the frontline workers who are helping to keep our lives as normal as possible.

“We will switch on the Christmas lights, which are left in the trees all year round, between 8-11pm each night.”

The lights were turned on for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday.

Future Bathrooms sponsors Portishead Christmas Lights.Future Bathrooms sponsors Portishead Christmas Lights.

The Christmas-lights switch-on is organised by volunteers, and the initiative is funded by grants, sponsorship, donations and fundraising efforts.

Stu said: “This is only a small gesture, but we feel it will once again show the great Portishead spirit and let those working on the front line know how much people appreciate what they are doing.

“Meanwhile, remember – stay at home and help the NHS save lives.”

Marathon runner Ben Smith, of Portishead, switched on the town’s Christmas lights on November 25, alongside famous blogger and Inspirational Mum of the Year in 2017, Heidi Loughlin.

Future Bathrooms, a family-run company in Harbour Road Trading Estate, has been a large sponsor of Portishead Christmas Lights for many years, which has stepped up to sponsor the additional lights’ switch-on.

Paige Millerchip from Future said: “As a family-run business of Portishead, we are committed to giving back to our local community.

“We also want to show our appreciation for all the frontline workers during the coronavirus outbreak, so we are delighted to offer sponsorship for the crisis switch-on.”

Portishead boasts a popular display of festive illuminations in the South West annually, and its Christmas Lights committee strives to improve and extend the lights’ display in the town year-on-year.

