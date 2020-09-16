Christmas lights switch-on aims to keep up morale in Portishead

Picture taken before Covid-19 pandemic, in 2018. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Portishead Christmas lights will go up as usual this year to give the town a ‘much-needed boost.’

The committee has announced the cancellation of its switch-on ceremony and Victorian fair, one of the organisation’s main fundraising events of the year, to help keep people safe from contracting Covid-19.

Despite this, the Portishead committee is ‘just very happy’ to be putting the lights up in town, and the group has also launched a JustGiving page to raise £1,000 towards the display, which has so far collected more than £650.

The committee is also appealing for more sponsors of the event to come forward following its fundraising activities being cancelled due to the pandemic.

Lights chairman, Stuart Hamer, said: “Every year, there are more rules and regulations which becomes quite a challenge for the volunteers who organise Portishead’s lights display.

“Luckily, we have some expert contractors on our team and with the help of North Somerset Council, we have managed, once again, to adhere to the strict guidelines set out before us.

“This year we have the added problem of Covid-19 restrictions, and many of our fundraising activities have had to be cancelled. We were also worried that with no switch-on ceremony, we may not manage to secure sponsors this year.

“However, the town council has kindly supported the lights once again and our faithful supporter, Future Bathrooms, has pledged £500.

“We are hoping other sponsors will come forward, but one thing is for sure, Portishead Christmas lights will be going up as usual this year, giving the whole town a much-needed boost.”

Family-run Future Bathrooms, in Harbour Road, has been a sponsor of Portishead Christmas Lights for many years.

Marketing manager, Paige Millerchip, said: “The town’s lights need us more than ever this year and there was no way we were going to let them down.

“We hope other local businesses will do the same to show support for the volunteers who put so much effort in to giving us such a wonderful display.”

Stuart added the Portishead committee tries to improve on the lights year-on-year’ but there will be no extras this year.

The lights will go up in town on November 22, and to donate to the cause, log on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ptownchristmaslights