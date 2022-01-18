Appeal launched to save town's Christmas light displays
- Credit: Archant
Businesses in Portishead have been urged to band together in a bid to save the town's Christmas light displays for years to come.
The light display is run by volunteers who put the festive lights up and take them down each year and remain on call throughout December to keep the display maintained.
The group relies on grants and fundraisers to keep going and have asked businesses within the community to help out in 2022.
Tonic Hair and Beauty Salon, on Combe Road, has answered the group's calls and launched a fundraising raffle for the illuminations.
Manager, Simone Williams told the Times: “Portishead is so lucky to have such a fantastic Christmas lights display and as a local business we want to demonstrate our support.
"This month we have launched our buy a bulb initiative, which invites our staff, clients and any visitors to the salon to buy a bulb for £1.
"Once we sell 100 bulbs, everyone who has donated will be entered into a free draw to win a Tonic wash and blow-dry.”
Most Read
- 1 Construction training centre opens in Portishead
- 2 Court rules that Baytree School expansion can go ahead
- 3 Burglars target 24 properties in North Somerset area
- 4 Man SPAT at shop staff in row over face mask
- 5 Dramatic pictures show garage fire that spread to caravan
- 6 Tributes paid to much-loved former councillor Derrick Lovering
- 7 Appeal launched to save town's Christmas light displays
- 8 New free BMX track proposed for Portishead
- 9 Yatton RFC make history with first ever under-nine game
- 10 Portishead teachers may strike due to long working hours
The appeal will run throughout the year.