Appeal launched to save town's Christmas light displays

Volunteers who maintain Portishead's Christmas lights have asked businesses to help keep them running. - Credit: Archant

Businesses in Portishead have been urged to band together in a bid to save the town's Christmas light displays for years to come.

The light display is run by volunteers who put the festive lights up and take them down each year and remain on call throughout December to keep the display maintained.

The group relies on grants and fundraisers to keep going and have asked businesses within the community to help out in 2022.

Sisters Simone and Nadine Williams run the Tonic Hair and Beauty Salon. - Credit: Tonic Hair and Beauty

Tonic Hair and Beauty Salon, on Combe Road, has answered the group's calls and launched a fundraising raffle for the illuminations.

Manager, Simone Williams told the Times: “Portishead is so lucky to have such a fantastic Christmas lights display and as a local business we want to demonstrate our support.

"This month we have launched our buy a bulb initiative, which invites our staff, clients and any visitors to the salon to buy a bulb for £1.

"Once we sell 100 bulbs, everyone who has donated will be entered into a free draw to win a Tonic wash and blow-dry.”

