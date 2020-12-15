News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times Home > News

Portishead Christmas card competition winner announced

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 1:30 PM December 15, 2020   
The winning photograph submitted by Karen Lupton.

The winning photograph submitted by Karen Lupton. - Credit: Alan Harrison

The winner of a Christmas card competition in Portishead has been chosen.  

The photographic competition, which ran with the theme Portishead at Christmas, stated pictures must be recognisable as having been taken in the town, but otherwise are open to broad interpretation, and people could submit up to two images to take part.  

Portishead at Christmas competition. 

Portishead at Christmas competition. - Credit: Alan Harrison

A striking picture of Portishead Marina at night was submitted by Karen Lupton, who was declared the winner. 

Karen has now received the competition prize of a voucher for a meal for two and a bottle of wine from the manager of Hall and Woodhouse, in Newfoundland Way, in Portishead. 

Organisers of the photographic competition said it was a great opportunity for people to look through their picture collections and dig out hidden gems of images taken in Portishead, or to get out in the field with cameras and capture a snapshot of something new which the town has to offer.  

Christmas

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Driver injured after car hits house in Clevedon

Jacqueline Cadogan

person

Woman and boy charged with drug supply offences

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

Families pay tribute to loved ones killed in Avonmouth explosion

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

Street kitchen opens in Portishead High Street

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon