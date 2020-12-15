Portishead Christmas card competition winner announced

Published: 1:30 PM December 15, 2020

The winner of a Christmas card competition in Portishead has been chosen.

The photographic competition, which ran with the theme Portishead at Christmas, stated pictures must be recognisable as having been taken in the town, but otherwise are open to broad interpretation, and people could submit up to two images to take part.

Portishead at Christmas competition. - Credit: Alan Harrison

A striking picture of Portishead Marina at night was submitted by Karen Lupton, who was declared the winner.

Karen has now received the competition prize of a voucher for a meal for two and a bottle of wine from the manager of Hall and Woodhouse, in Newfoundland Way, in Portishead.

Organisers of the photographic competition said it was a great opportunity for people to look through their picture collections and dig out hidden gems of images taken in Portishead, or to get out in the field with cameras and capture a snapshot of something new which the town has to offer.