Care home residents sent Valentine’s cards and gifts from loved ones

Published: 2:00 PM February 16, 2021

Care centre residents were delighted to receive cards and presents sent by their nearest and dearest this Valentine’s day.

All items were cleaned and isolated for 72 hours before being given to recipients to mitigate any risk of coronavirus transmission.

Care centre residents receiving cards and presents this Valentine’s day. - Credit: Harbour Residential Care Centre

Harbour Residential Care Centre residents also tucked into a special Valentine’s-themed meal on the day itself.

Spearheaded by the home’s unit manager, Eva Healova, residents kicked off celebrations a few weeks ago by making hand-made cards for their loved ones.

Sessions were also set up at the home in Harbour Road to give residents the opportunity to share stories and memories with staff members.

Harbour Residential Care Centre home manager, Samuel Okello, said: “We are so grateful to our dedicated team at Harbour for all their efforts in making the day so wonderful for the residents.

“Also, a big thank you to those members of our local community who donated a bunch of beautiful red roses. They truly brightened up the home and made the day even more special.”

