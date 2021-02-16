Care home residents sent Valentine’s cards and gifts from loved ones
- Credit: Harbour Residential Care Centre
Care centre residents were delighted to receive cards and presents sent by their nearest and dearest this Valentine’s day.
All items were cleaned and isolated for 72 hours before being given to recipients to mitigate any risk of coronavirus transmission.
Harbour Residential Care Centre residents also tucked into a special Valentine’s-themed meal on the day itself.
Spearheaded by the home’s unit manager, Eva Healova, residents kicked off celebrations a few weeks ago by making hand-made cards for their loved ones.
Sessions were also set up at the home in Harbour Road to give residents the opportunity to share stories and memories with staff members.
Harbour Residential Care Centre home manager, Samuel Okello, said: “We are so grateful to our dedicated team at Harbour for all their efforts in making the day so wonderful for the residents.
“Also, a big thank you to those members of our local community who donated a bunch of beautiful red roses. They truly brightened up the home and made the day even more special.”
Most Read
- 1 Man fined for fly-tipping in North Somerset
- 2 Village to get zero carbon housing development
- 3 Council tax to increase for 'most exciting council budget in 18 years'
- 4 Lintott "really excited" to sign for Warwickshire on three-year deal
- 5 Hazell selected for Western Storm's Regional Academy Programme for 2021 season
- 6 Consultations begin for walking and cycle routes in North Somerset
- 7 Portishead GP practice gets approval to administer AstraZeneca vaccine
- 8 Six Nations Question & Answer Session with Clevedon firsts captain Largenton
- 9 Deadline looms for comments to be submitted on Bristol Airport's expansion appeal
- 10 Village pub put on the market