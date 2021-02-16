News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Care home residents sent Valentine’s cards and gifts from loved ones

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 2:00 PM February 16, 2021   
Care centre residents receiving cards and presents this Valentine’s day. 

Care centre residents receiving cards and presents this Valentine’s day. - Credit: Harbour Residential Care Centre

Care centre residents were delighted to receive cards and presents sent by their nearest and dearest this Valentine’s day. 

All items were cleaned and isolated for 72 hours before being given to recipients to mitigate any risk of coronavirus transmission. 

Care centre residents receiving cards and presents this Valentine’s day.

Care centre residents receiving cards and presents this Valentine’s day. - Credit: Harbour Residential Care Centre

Harbour Residential Care Centre residents also tucked into a special Valentine’s-themed meal on the day itself.  

Spearheaded by the home’s unit manager, Eva Healova, residents kicked off celebrations a few weeks ago by making hand-made cards for their loved ones.  

Care centre residents receiving cards and presents this Valentine’s day. 

Care centre residents receiving cards and presents this Valentine’s day. - Credit: Harbour Residential Care Centre

Sessions were also set up at the home in Harbour Road to give residents the opportunity to share stories and memories with staff members. 

Harbour Residential Care Centre home manager, Samuel Okello, said: “We are so grateful to our dedicated team at Harbour for all their efforts in making the day so wonderful for the residents. 

Care centre residents receiving cards and presents this Valentine’s day. 

Care centre residents receiving cards and presents this Valentine’s day. - Credit: Harbour Residential Care Centre

“Also, a big thank you to those members of our local community who donated a bunch of beautiful red roses. They truly brightened up the home and made the day even more special.”   

Harbour Residential Care Centre also thanked members of the community who donated a bunch of beautiful red roses to the home. 

Harbour Residential Care Centre also thanked members of the community who donated a bunch of beautiful red roses to the home. - Credit: Harbour Residential Care Centre


Most Read

  1. 1 Man fined for fly-tipping in North Somerset
  2. 2 Village to get zero carbon housing development
  3. 3 Council tax to increase for 'most exciting council budget in 18 years'
  1. 4 Lintott "really excited" to sign for Warwickshire on three-year deal
  2. 5 Hazell selected for Western Storm's Regional Academy Programme for 2021 season
  3. 6 Consultations begin for walking and cycle routes in North Somerset
  4. 7 Portishead GP practice gets approval to administer AstraZeneca vaccine
  5. 8 Six Nations Question & Answer Session with Clevedon firsts captain Largenton
  6. 9 Deadline looms for comments to be submitted on Bristol Airport's expansion appeal
  7. 10 Village pub put on the market

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bristol Channel.

Power station considers dumping sediment off Portishead coastline

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
three-storey house with many windows and front extension with cream render, lawned garden in front

South West | Ad Feature

Modern and versatile house with glorious panoramic views

By Karen Richards

person
Marine Lake and beach

Bid to revamp Weston's Marine Lake

Stephen Sumner

person
Rockliffe was landlord of the Bristol Inn in Clevedon.

Suspended prison sentence for pub landlord over health and safety failings

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus