‘Priceless’ memory scrapbook for care home resident brings her to tears

PUBLISHED: 13:46 09 July 2020

Harbour Residential Care Centre

A scrapbook made for a care home resident of the area she grew up in brought tears to her eyes after she received her ‘priceless gift’.

Marlene Schiller, resident at Harbour Residential Care Centre in Portishead, said she cannot thank senior care assistant Heather Duncan enough for her scrapbook.

Heather spent hours creating the gift which is filled with images of landmarks in Appledore, where both Marlene and Heather have links to, newspaper clippings from Marlene’s past alongside notable memories.

Marlene said: “I was speechless when Heather presented me with her beautiful scrapbook. Her kindness brought tears to my eyes and I cannot thank her enough for all the effort and time she dedicated to this project. It is a priceless gift.”

Heather said: “It was a pleasure to see Marlene’s face light up as we spoke about her past and shared common stories. It truly was a special moment I will never forget.”

