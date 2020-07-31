Care home creates recycled garden to help protect environment

A Portishead care home has created a recycled garden to help protect the environment.

Harbour Residential Care Centre’s senior maintenance manager, Paul Bennett, and housekeeper Melinda Boganyi have worked to bring the garden to life throughout the pandemic.

The project was launched as part of the centre’s going green initiative, and benches made from recycled pallets, hanging baskets made from plastic bottles and a no-entry sign made from a zimmer frame feature in the garden.

Paul said: “This project has been months in the planning.

“We were determined to provide our residents and staff with a beautiful garden, which acts as a reminder of how we can work together in a fun and creative way to protect the environment.

“The generosity of family, friends and the general public who have donated plants, seeds and bulbs never ceases to amaze us and we cannot put into words the true extent of our gratitude.”

