Bus companies to face Portishead residents at fourth meeting

A promise was made to hold follow-up meetings once every two months. - Credit: Bob Cartwright

Portishead residents will get another chance to face representatives from First Bus and Stagecoach at a meeting next week.

In the fourth such meeting, hosted by Portishead Town Council, townspeople will be able to scrutinise and ask questions of bus services in the area.

The assembly comes after First West of England announced it has plans to withdraw three services - the X2 (Yatton to Bristol), X5 (Weston to Bristol, serving Clevedon and Portishead) and the 126 Mendip Xplorer (Weston to Wells, serving Locking, Banwell, Sandford and Winscombe).

Residents engaged in heated discussion at previous meetings on the matter of reinstating a direct bus service between North Somerset and Bristol's Cribbs Causeway shopping centre which faced the axe in June 2020.

Almost 1,700 residents have now signed a petition calling for the route to return, but North Somerset Council's former leader and transport executive said its reinstatement 'would not make sense'.

A number of services already axed or altered by the bus operator this year is the X3, X3a, X4 and X5 services.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday (August 17) at 7.30pm at the Folk Hall, in Portishead High Street.

To book a seat at the meeting, contact enquiries@portishead.gov.uk or call 01275 847078.