Portishead residents invited to discuss major bus cuts

Carrington Walker

Published: 3:39 PM February 7, 2022
First Bus changed its timetables next month.

Portishead Town Council has arranged for a meeting with First Bus representatives. - Credit: Archant

Portishead residents will have the chance to put their views to bus provider, First Bus, after the company cut major transport routes through the town.

Last month, it was announced that the X3 service between Portishead and Bristol would be scrapped while the X5 route would no longer link to the town's upper regions - including its marina.

Portishead Town Council told the Times it had little warning of the major changes, leading to it hosting the meeting.

FirstGroup has confirmed it is considering a sale of its UK businesses.

Major changes were made to routes across North Somerset - Credit: SUB

Cllr Robert Bull said: "There was no consultation beforehand, we were left with little time to ask for more details and let residents know of the changes.

"This meeting will allow people to discuss the cuts with both First Bus and North Somerset Council and to plan how to improve transport links in the town."

The meeting will take place at Somerset Hall, High Street, on Wednesday (February 9).

Discussions are set to begin at 7.30pm - entry is free.




