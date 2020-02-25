Gallery

PICTURES: Brewing company opens first pub in town centre

Ira and Yav Kostadinchev of Portishead Brewing Company have opened The Port brewpub. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A brewing company has opened its first pub in Portishead.

The Port, the brainchild of Portishead Brewing Company managers Ira and Yav Kostadinchev, has started pulling pints in The Precinct.

The couple are originally from Bulgaria but have settled in North Somerset.

The pub serves 12 ales on tap, half brewed on the premises, which has a 350-litre brewing capacity.

All the beers produced in kegs are drunk in house, and the other six guests come from breweries across the South West.

Yav and Ira are supported in the venture by their business partner, Alex Grigorov.

Yav told the Times: "Me and Alex started home brewing in 2014 and wanted to try something different.

"We got fascinated by the craft-beer world and soon discovered there was a massive revolution going on.

"In Portishead, there is no brewery, so we thought 'why not set our own up?'

"We are quite fortunate to have such a high amount of good-quality breweries in the South West but none in Portishead."

Wines and soft drinks are also available, and The Port serves coffee from Clifton Coffee Company.

The food on offer features homemade, stone-baked pizzas along with cured meats and cheeses, with a selection of croissants and cakes as well.

Yav said: "People have expressed their gratitude for our having so many different beers available in their town. They are proud with what we have achieved in a short space of time.

"We've had very nice feedback from people saying it's ideal for the town.

"We want to bring people together and share some good beers, and that's what it's all about."

In March, London and Cambridge, owners of Portishead's precinct, applied to North Somerset Council for permission to convert the former Blue Seas Fish Bar into a micropub.

Portishead is last town in the Times patch to open a micropub after the Fallen Tree launched in Clevedon in 2018 and Nailsea Micropub opened in September.

The Port is open daily from 9am-10pm (except Monday) and stays open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.