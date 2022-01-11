New free BMX track proposed for Portishead

A BMX park could soon be built in Portishead. - Credit: Portishead Town Council

Would you like to see a free-to-use BMX track be built in your town?

Portishead Town Council has put this question to its residents as it looks to improve facilities for children in the area.

North Somerset Council's Merlin Park has been touted as a possible location though this is yet to be finalised.

The proposed area which the BMX track could be built upon in Merlin Park. - Credit: Portishead Town Council

A consultation has been set up, with residents invited to take part to share their views on the plan.

A statement on the consultation's website reads: "One of the consistent themes we hear from residents is about the lack of free-to-use facilities for children, especially older children, in Portishead.

"This need has become acute over recent years as our population has grown dramatically.

"The Portishead Neighbourhood Plan consultation carried out earlier this year highlighted the lack of community facilities as one of the biggest gaps in Portishead "infrastructure" caused by rapid development."

The free-to-use track would be designed for riders of all ages for both scooters and bikes while it would be maintained by Portishead Town Council.

If it were to be built in Merlin Park, it would require a space measuring roughly 40 metres wide and 100 metres long with the track itself being approximately 30 metres by 90 metres.

The statement went on to say that young people have already been introduced to the idea currently being floated around.

A look at how the track could be designed. - Credit: Portishead Town Council

It adds: "Well managed community facilities can have a huge positive impact on people’s general health and wellbeing.

"Portishead Town Council has been looking for a site for where we could potentially build a BMX track - who knows we might unearth the next Olympic BMX champion.

"Local teenagers have visited the Town Council to tell us how they would really appreciate a good local facility."

Currently, there are 155 comments on the consultation's website which asks how residents feel about the plans in general and whether they would like to request any features be added to them.

To take part yourself, visit www.portisheadplan.commonplace.is/proposals/merlin-park-bmx-track-proposal















