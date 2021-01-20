Portishead Big Clean returns this weekend

Published: 1:00 PM January 20, 2021

People are being encouraged in household groups to take part in a town clean up this weekend.

Participants on their daily walk can pick up rubbish in their street, beach or park and get involved in games, such as litter picking bingo and litter letters.

Volunteer group Turn The Tide, which runs the event, asks people who are taking part to observe Covid-19 social distancing rules and to wear gloves for safety reasons.

Turn The Tide says Portishead Big Clean events were a ‘great success’ in 2020.

Since the litter pick weekends were launched half way through last year, people have collected 199 large bin bags of rubbish spanning across 60 locations in Portishead.

Portishead Big Clean January, subject to coronavirus lockdown restrictions, will be held across Saturday and Sunday.

People are asked when they take photos to report back to Turn The Tide about which area they have cleaned and how much rubbish they have found, so the volunteer group can tally up and publish the results, as well as pictures of the community getting involved.