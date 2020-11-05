Author gets royal seal of approval for children’s book
A Portishead author of children’s books has received a letter of thanks from the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.
Jackie Hardie, who runs The Nursery in Combe Road, sent a copy of her latest book, Pants On My Face? to the Duchess for her to read to her children.
The book, which helps young children understand why people are wearing face masks, was written after Jackie heard one of the children at her nursery ask why people were wearing pants on their faces.
Jackie said: “The Duchess has long championed the importance of improving early years support for children, something I am also extremely passionate about.
“I feel an affinity to the duchess and her ethics when it comes to young children, which made me decide to send her a copy of the book. I didn’t for a minute expect a reply.
“She is also a fan of the BBC’s Tiny Happy People initiative for children up to four-years-old, which aims to help parents develop their children’s language skills with simple activities, something high on The Nursery’s priority list.”
Jackie received a letter from Kensington Palace confirming the Duchess was very touched to receive the book and took great delight in reading it.
Pants On My Face?, which is illustrated by local artist Tracie Fry, is available from Amazon priced £5.99.