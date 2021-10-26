News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Portishead Art Trail splash sculpture gets a refurb

Henry Woodsford

Published: 11:00 AM October 26, 2021   
The sculpture has been refurbished.

The sculpture has been refurbished. - Credit: Portishead Town Council

For those who have completed the art trail around Portishead Marina, you may have noticed that the splash sculpture has been missing.

The sculpture has been refurbished and during Portishead Arts Festival the sculpture was returned to a new location on Swan Lake, just below Robin Place on the edge of the Portbury Nature Reserve.

Codsteaks, a company based in Bristol, which originally made the sculpture completed a refurbishment with help with funding from North Somerset Council and the assistance of the Hinkley Connection Project, who removed and returned the sculpture.

Paul Gardner, vice chairman of Portishead Town Council, said: “A big thank you to the residents who originally proposed a more visible location, and to the teams from Codsteaks, North Somerset Council and the Hinkley Connection Project who worked together to restore Splash to its former glory and carry out the relocation.

"I hope people enjoy viewing Splash in its new home.”

Details of the sculpture trail can be found at www.publicartportishead.co.uk

