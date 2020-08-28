Advice for landlords

Electrician technician at work on a residential electric panel or electrical switchboard. Electrical fuses, close-up. Archant

This summer the Government introduced clear rules around electrical safety for privately rented properties in England.

From 1st July 2020, for all new tenancies, electrical installations must have been inspected and tested by a suitably qualified person before the tenancy begins. The installation must be inspected and tested at least every five years – more often if specified on the report – and a copy of the written report must be given to the tenant.

If you currently self-manage, bear in mind there will be a huge demand for qualified electrical contractors carrying out this work over the next year so don’t leave it until the last minute.

New legislation is coming in all the time and it can be hard to keep up with it all.

