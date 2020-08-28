Advice for landlords

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 08:37 28 August 2020

This summer the Government introduced clear rules around electrical safety for privately rented properties in England.

From 1st July 2020, for all new tenancies, electrical installations must have been inspected and tested by a suitably qualified person before the tenancy begins. The installation must be inspected and tested at least every five years – more often if specified on the report – and a copy of the written report must be given to the tenant.

If you currently self-manage, bear in mind there will be a huge demand for qualified electrical contractors carrying out this work over the next year so don’t leave it until the last minute.

New legislation is coming in all the time and it can be hard to keep up with it all.

As a franchise, Reeds Rains is lucky enough to have the autonomy of an independent estate agent with the backing of a head office that ensures we are always kept up-to-date with all the latest legislation. In good community spirit, we offer free landlords’ surgeries to help those who don’t have the professional back-up that we have. Why not book in to one of our free 30 minute surgeries, which are now online involving a one to one video call with one of our professional lettings experts? n

