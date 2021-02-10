Portishead and Clevedon rowers complete epic Atlantic challenge

Published: 12:00 PM February 10, 2021

Will Cogley of Portishead Pilot Gig Club and Gemma Best of Clevedon Coastal Rowing alongside a further two South West rowers made up the Force Genesis crew. - Credit: Portishead Pilot Gig Club

Two local rowers have finished the monumental Talisker Atlantic Challenge after 50 days at sea.

Will Cogley, of Portishead Pilot Gig Club, and Gemma Best, of Clevedon Coastal Rowing, alongside a further two South West rowers made up the Force Genesis crew who completed the epic race.

Setting sail from La Gomera in the Canaries on December 12, they finally touched land in Nelson’s Dockyard, in Antigua, this month.

The journey of 3,000 miles took them a total of 50 days, 22 hours and 16 minutes to complete in their eight-metre boat the Jasmine Anne, which proved to be anything but plain sailing.

The duo, alongside their crew, had to endure 40ft waves, heavy storms, sunburn, busy shipping lines, blisters, dehydration and homesickness, as well as having to navigate electrical faults on the boat.

This includes members rowing individually and steering by hand on board, which slowed their journey, as well as forcing them to navigate by compass and the stars. The electrical faults also resulted in no hot water, so there were no cups of tea or hot food available to the crew.

The team took on the voyage to push their bodies and minds to the limits but also to raise money for charity, Devon Blood Bikes.

Will said: “Seeing land for the first time was fantastic and such a relief, but we really had our work cut out rowing the boat into harbour against huge waves and unbelievably strong wind.

“It was such an amazing feeling to finally arrive. Those last few miles were really some of the toughest.

“It was an awesome experience. I’ve always wanted to row an ocean so to actually complete it is a dream come true. We were challenged beyond belief but I would do it again.”

Portishead Pilot Gig Club and Clevedon Coastal Rowing were inspired by Force Genesis’ race and set up their own challenge while Will and Gemma were out on the sea.

Between them, using rowing machines, cycling, swimming, walking and running, members of both clubs put in an impressive 7,968 nautical miles.

Vice-chair of Portishead Pilot Gig Club, Hedley Jones, said: “Will and Gemma have been an inspiration to us, what they have managed to achieve is incredible and we’re really proud of them.”

To donate to the Force Genesis cause, log-on to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/force-genesis