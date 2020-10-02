More new rules for landlords

Charlotte Emsley director of Reeds Rains Clevedon Archant

The government has taken unprecedented action to support renters during the pandemic in its quest to prevent people getting into financial hardship and as a result there have been no tenants evicted since the start of the pandemic.

The Government intends to give tenants greater protection from eviction over the winter by requiring landlords to provide their tenants (in England only) with six months’ notice, in all bar those cases raising other serious issues such as those involving anti-social behaviour and domestic abuse perpetrators, until at least the end of March.

The Government has said it will keep these measures under review with decisions guided by public health advice.

The vast majority of landlords have shown understanding and leadership, taking action to support tenants, but keeping up-to-date with all new legislation as it happens can be quite a headache for those letting property.

With a great deal of new legislation now in force and other regulation being discussed, landlords who don’t keep up-to-date with the latest rulings risk falling foul of the new laws, which can result in huge fines.

