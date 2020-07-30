Jardín revelado

Hidden behind the wine bar shop front in a corner of Portishead High Street is a little bit of Spain!

As you enter the garden via the wine bar you are forgiven for believing you are in the middle of Ibiza Old Town.

Heading for a table in the spacious covered garden, you immediately smell the delights of Mediterranean cuisine. You pass chefs busy cooking at the outdoor kitchen where a huge pan of dancing paella is sizzling next to a separate grill where delicious fresh fish and marinated chicken is simmering over charcoal. It’s unlikely you will need the menu; most have decided what they will eat before they even arrive at the cleverly spaced reserved tables.

Seated under soft coloured lighting attached to your parasol, it feels decidedly warm thanks to the discreet heaters. With full table service you are invited to select drinks from the extensive selection of cocktails, spirits, fine wines and quality ales.

Venga has obviously spared no expense with its secret garden, an outdoor restaurant that extends further than you can imagine from the outside and where attention to detail is key.

Campbell Grant, who runs the unique tapas bar and restaurant with his husband Scott, said: “It’s fantastic to be open again after what feels like a very long journey full of upheaval, hard work and community spirit. We have invested heavily in our wonderful garden to ensure that we comply strictly with government guidelines to help keep everyone safe, while still delivering the unique Venga experience. This is the new normal. We still provide delicious Mediterranean cuisine, served in our unique Spanish way. We offer small plates made for sharing, allowing you to order as much or as little as you like and new, post lockdown, we have additional main courses and a special Sunday lunch with a Spanish twist.

From now on though, booking will be essential for those wanting to join us, we have a one-way system in and out of the venue, table sizes are controlled and it’s table service only to prevent bar queues and customer contact. All tables are at least two meters apart except for on the bar terraces where risk mitigation is in place with trellis screening.

Despite all our health and safety changes to keep everyone safe, we assure diners they can still expect a unique Venga experience every time they visit. Our beautiful garden with its wonderful ambience, sophistication and elegance is hidden from the rest of the world, allowing our customers to forget about the outside for a while and just enjoy the here and now.”

Further information along with the complete Venga risk assessment and Covid-19 secure certificate can be found at www.vengaportishead.co.uk, where you can now also book on-line, manage your reservation and make special requests to the team.