Man, 19, knocked unconscious in unprovoked assault

Police are seeking witnesses to come forward after a 19-year-old was knocked unconscious outside a restaurant in Nailsea.

The assault took place outside Kebab Kitchen inside the Crown Glass Shopping Centre on September 5 at 12.10am.

The 19-year-old man was eating when he was approached by a man described as white in his late 40s to early 50s, who was bald and wearing a pink or red shirt.

The offender punched the 19-year-old to the right cheek, which police say was an unprovoked attack, knocking him briefly unconscious and left him with facial injuries.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary say people with information relating to the incident can call 101 and quote reference number 5220203043 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 08005 55111.