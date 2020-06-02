Advanced search

Special constables provide invaluable support during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 07:35 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:35 02 June 2020

The special constabes who have been helping police in Nailsea during the pandemic,

Three special constables have been praised by police in Nailsea for supporting officers during the pandemic.

Dan Cooke, Alan Smith and Dale Sutor have taken on extra voluntary policing duties in Nailsea and have completed almost 500 hours since the lockdown.

The special constables have the same powers as a regular officer, and during the pandemic they have dealt with numerous offences including social distancing breaches, traffic offences, assaults and antisocial behaviour.

Sgt Mark Raby, from the Nailsea neighbourhood beat team, said: “They are an intergral part of our team and the organisation, the work they do is a great help to the community.

“I have to, on behalf of all of our area, thank these three officers especially as they have given up there time to help others and have assisted our team immensely.”

Anyone interested in becoming a special constable can find out more from Avon and Somerset Constabulary’s website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

