Police pay respects to long-serving special constable

Police officers paying their respects at Nigel Fish's funeral. Archant

Police officers paid tribute to a member of the Special Constabulary who died of coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nigel Fish who served as a special constable for 18 years. Nigel Fish who served as a special constable for 18 years.

Serving and retired officers gathered to remember long-serving special constable Nigel Fish at his funeral.

Nigel, from Yatton, retired from the Special Constabulary in December 2017 after 18 years’ voluntary service with Suffolk and later Avon and Somerset police.

His last posting was at Nailsea police station.

Nigel’s widow Dr Huda Fish said: “He believed in serving communities. He said there were 18 years of memories and some of the calls he attended did stick with him forever. He felt fortunate that most of his calls were to help people and he was privileged to have been there for them at their very difficult times.”

Dr Fish said her husband worked in many areas of policing and described his experience as ‘fantastic’.

Nigel survived cancer and kidney failure but died on May 3 after contracting coronavirus.