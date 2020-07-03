Advanced search

Police pay respects to long-serving special constable

PUBLISHED: 14:00 03 July 2020

Police officers paying their respects at Nigel Fish's funeral.

Police officers paying their respects at Nigel Fish's funeral.

Archant

Police officers paid tribute to a member of the Special Constabulary who died of coronavirus.

Nigel Fish who served as a special constable for 18 years.Nigel Fish who served as a special constable for 18 years.

Serving and retired officers gathered to remember long-serving special constable Nigel Fish at his funeral.

Nigel, from Yatton, retired from the Special Constabulary in December 2017 after 18 years’ voluntary service with Suffolk and later Avon and Somerset police.

His last posting was at Nailsea police station.

Nigel’s widow Dr Huda Fish said: “He believed in serving communities. He said there were 18 years of memories and some of the calls he attended did stick with him forever. He felt fortunate that most of his calls were to help people and he was privileged to have been there for them at their very difficult times.”

Dr Fish said her husband worked in many areas of policing and described his experience as ‘fantastic’.

Nigel survived cancer and kidney failure but died on May 3 after contracting coronavirus.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Vacant town centre site sold for housing after a decade of uncertainty

Vacant Millcross site, Clevedon.

Nature reserve closed after visitors used site as a toilet

Abbots Pool has been closed to the public due to antisocial behaviour.

Rescue package agreed to save leisure centres from permanent closure

Scotch Horn Centre in Nailsea,

ECB annouce plans of an ‘imminent and safe return’ to recreational cricket

ECB target recreational cricket to return around the 4 July. Picture: Terry Ife.

Twenty youths flout lockdown restrictions to swim in Portishead Marina

Portishead Marina. Picture: Alan Harrison

Most Read

Vacant town centre site sold for housing after a decade of uncertainty

Vacant Millcross site, Clevedon.

Nature reserve closed after visitors used site as a toilet

Abbots Pool has been closed to the public due to antisocial behaviour.

Rescue package agreed to save leisure centres from permanent closure

Scotch Horn Centre in Nailsea,

ECB annouce plans of an ‘imminent and safe return’ to recreational cricket

ECB target recreational cricket to return around the 4 July. Picture: Terry Ife.

Twenty youths flout lockdown restrictions to swim in Portishead Marina

Portishead Marina. Picture: Alan Harrison

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Portishead Town end their season with annual awards ceremony

Portishead Town captain Mitch Osmond scored 13 goals in 28 apperances last season. Picture: Portishead Town FC.

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Somerset’s Dom Bess fully focussed on being England’s ‘number one spinner’

England's Dominic Bess and Jofra Archer (right) celebrate by hitting elbows after dismissing Keaton Jennings during day two of a warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl

Mendip Spring Golf Club get 140 new members signed up despite period of uncertainty

Mendip Springs Golf Club have hosted two Any Gender competitions since being in lockdown.

Coronavirus cases rise to 905 in North Somerset

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.