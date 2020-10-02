Man attacked with hammer during aggravated burglary

Avon and Somerset police is appealing for help to identify men who attacked their victim with a hammer Archant

Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked with a hammer during a burglary in Claverham.

Three men wearing balaclavas forced entry into a property in Streamcross, Claverham at about 8.15pm on June 17 and confronted the victim, a man in his 20s, who subsequently fled.

The offenders gave chase and attacked the victim with a hammer.

He suffered multiple head injuries which required hospital treatment

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak with in connection with the aggravated burglary – which officers believe was an isolated and targeted attack.

The wanted men are described as white, aged in their late teens, of small build, wearing dark coloured tracksuits with hoods.

Anyone who can help identify the men should call 101, giving reference 5220132707.