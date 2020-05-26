Police appeal to identify Nailsea taggers
PUBLISHED: 18:13 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:22 26 May 2020
Avon and Somerset Police
The police are appealing for help to identify the people responsible for graffiti which has appeared across Nailsea.
Avon and Somerset police issued the above pictures of the tags which have appeared in the past two weeks..
Neighbourhood Sergeant Mark Raby said: “In the past fortnight we’ve had an increase in reports of graffiti in Millennium Park, at the Nailsea and Tickenham football club ground on Fryth Way, in Parish Brook Road and other parts of the town.
“This sort of tagging is not acceptable and we’re targeting our patrols in the affected areas in response.
“I’d ask anyone with information about who is responsible for causing this damage to our community’s facilities to contact us.”
“If you can help get in touch quoting reference 5220104517.”
