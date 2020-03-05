Appeal: Men demanded lone jogger get in car

Police are appealling for information after an incident in Yatton. Archant

Police are appealing for information after two men demanded a lone woman get in their car while she was out running.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened on Sunday when the woman was jogging along Stowey Road in Yatton.

A white Mitsubishi car pulled up alongside her and the men called to her to 'get in'.

She kept running and the men drove off.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: "Police were called at 4pm on Sunday to reports at noon where a woman had been jogging when a white car pulled up and the two male occupants called to her to get in.

"She carried on running and the men drove off.

"The neighbourhood team is aware of the incident and anyone with information which could identify the men involved can get in touch."

Police safety advice for people out jogging which can be found here.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police on 101 quoting reference 698 of March 1.