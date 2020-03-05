Advanced search

Appeal: Men demanded lone jogger get in car

PUBLISHED: 14:21 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:21 05 March 2020

Police are appealling for information after an incident in Yatton.

Police are appealling for information after an incident in Yatton.

Archant

Police are appealing for information after two men demanded a lone woman get in their car while she was out running.

The incident happened on Sunday when the woman was jogging along Stowey Road in Yatton.

A white Mitsubishi car pulled up alongside her and the men called to her to 'get in'.

She kept running and the men drove off.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: "Police were called at 4pm on Sunday to reports at noon where a woman had been jogging when a white car pulled up and the two male occupants called to her to get in.

"She carried on running and the men drove off.

"The neighbourhood team is aware of the incident and anyone with information which could identify the men involved can get in touch."

Police safety advice for people out jogging which can be found here.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police on 101 quoting reference 698 of March 1.

Most Read

Clevedon residents win £240k thanks to Postcode Lottery

Catherine, of Clevedon, was one of the lucky winners of �30k

Mother and daughter to open new shop on dairy farm

Bex and Sally Letts prepare to open The Country Cabin on Saturday.

New 20mph speed limits for North Somerset village

Parents and children from Birdwell School plus members of Long Ashton Parish Council.

North Somerset school children discover Bronze Age artefacts never before found in this part of the country

Jon Heywood, Deputy Head Teacher. Joyce Millard, Cadbury House. Sam Fieldhouse, Wessex Archaeology.

Empty college building to become medical hub

Tyntesfield Medical Group Executive Manager Lawrie Lewis. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Clevedon residents win £240k thanks to Postcode Lottery

Catherine, of Clevedon, was one of the lucky winners of �30k

Mother and daughter to open new shop on dairy farm

Bex and Sally Letts prepare to open The Country Cabin on Saturday.

New 20mph speed limits for North Somerset village

Parents and children from Birdwell School plus members of Long Ashton Parish Council.

North Somerset school children discover Bronze Age artefacts never before found in this part of the country

Jon Heywood, Deputy Head Teacher. Joyce Millard, Cadbury House. Sam Fieldhouse, Wessex Archaeology.

Empty college building to become medical hub

Tyntesfield Medical Group Executive Manager Lawrie Lewis. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the North Somerset Times

North Somerset’s youngsters keep Gwent League dreams on course at Chepstow races

North Somerset AC's under-11 boys at the Gwent Cross-Country League in Chepstow

North Somerset AC youngsters pass South West Schools’ test

North Somerset AC youngsters helped Avon win gold in the senior boys' race at the South West Schools' Cross-Country Championships

Appeal: Men demanded lone jogger get in car

Police are appealling for information after an incident in Yatton.

Public urged to take precautions due to coronavirus outbreak

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Bristol Airport reassure customers amid Flybe collapse

Flybe
Drive 24