Fatal collision in Clevedon leaves man in his 70s dead

Avon and Somerset Constabulary are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Clevedon.

Yesterday evening (November 30) at around 4.35pm, emergency services attended a collision involving three vehicles on Tickenham Road.

Police set up a road closure for several hours while enquiries were carried out at the scene.

A driver of one vehicle, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead. His next of kin have been informed.

Police say five people were also taken to hospital with varying degrees of injury.

A spokesperson for the police said: "Our thoughts are with the victims family at this difficult time.

"We’re asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or the moments leading up to it to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference 5221281893."

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111. They never ask who you are, just what you know.