APPEAL: Police search for man one week after disappearance

Kevin Lynch was last seen in Portishead Marina on December 23. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who has been missing since before Christmas.

Kevin Lynch, aged 45, was last seen on December 23 in the Portishead Marina area and was staying at a friend's house while he was visiting from Dublin.

Kevin failed to catch his flight home and has not been in contact with his family, friends or workplace since.

A police spokesman said: "He is described as white, 6ft1, of muscular build, with short, dark brown hair and an Irish accent. He was last seen wearing a long black coat, blue shirt, grey trousers and brogue-style shoes.

"Kevin's disappearance is out of character, especially as he is not familiar with the area.

"If you have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting reference 5219295362."