Police appeal after public indecency report at Clevedon beach

PUBLISHED: 09:00 29 July 2020

Police want to talk to this man in relation to a report of public indecency.

Police want to talk to this man in relation to a report of public indecency.

Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a man in relation to an incident of public indecency in Clevedon.

Avon and Somerset police received a report regarding a public indecency offence at Ladye Bay beach on July 12 from 1-1.30pm.

Officers would like to speak to the man (pictured) in connection with their enquiries.

He is described as being in his 60s or 70s. He had a pair of yellow and blue swimming trunks and a rucksack with him.

Anyone who know the man is asked to get in touch by logging on to www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report or calling 101 and giving reference number 5220153851.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times.

