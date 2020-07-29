Police appeal after public indecency report at Clevedon beach
PUBLISHED: 09:00 29 July 2020
Police are appealing for help to trace a man in relation to an incident of public indecency in Clevedon.
Avon and Somerset police received a report regarding a public indecency offence at Ladye Bay beach on July 12 from 1-1.30pm.
Officers would like to speak to the man (pictured) in connection with their enquiries.
He is described as being in his 60s or 70s. He had a pair of yellow and blue swimming trunks and a rucksack with him.
Anyone who know the man is asked to get in touch by logging on to www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report or calling 101 and giving reference number 5220153851.
