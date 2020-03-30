Advanced search

Woman suffers head and neck injuries after altercation in car park

PUBLISHED: 15:54 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 30 March 2020

Police are seeking information about an altercation at Gordano Services.Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

A woman has suffered head and neck injuries after being pushed over in a car park at Gordano Services in Portbury.

Police are appealing to people in the area at the time for information about the incident, which took place on March 15 between 6.30-7.15pm.

The woman’s injuries are not believed to be serious and a man who police say pushed over the woman drove out of the car park in a black Kia.

The woman also drove away from the scene in a purple/blue Clio.

Anyone who can help the police, can get in touch by logging on to www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 5220062522.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

