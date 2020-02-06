Advanced search

Pole fitness class to be free workshop in Clevedon

PUBLISHED: 11:00 09 February 2020

Instructors Netta and Laura

Instructors Netta and Laura

Archant

A pole dancing group is holding an open day in Clevedon.

Embrace Pole Fitness, at Titan Fitness Academy, in Tweed Road, is inviting women in to try out the activity on February 15 at 11am-2pm for free.

Pole fitness is a full body workout which helps to increase strength, flexibility and burn calories.

The group holds two classes a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Instructor Netta Matuszewska said the exercise can help people gain confidence.

She said: "It sounds cliché but you'll make new friends, get fit and get confident.

"You'll be surprised at what your body can do.

"If you've thought about giving pole fitness a try, the open day is a perfect, no-pressure opportunity to give this fun hobby a go."

For more information about the classes and pricing, visit www.facebook.com/Embrace.PoleFitness

Most Read

Village’s postal delivery office could close doors

The delivery office at Yatton post office could soon move to Clevedon

Medical centre could close to make way for larger surgery

Tyntesfield Medical Group also runs the medical centres in Backwell and Long Ashton. Picture: Mark Atherton

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Storm Ciara warning upgraded to amber

An amber warning of very strong winds is in force for Sunday.

WATCH: George soars through to second live show on The Greatest Dancer

The Dark Angels have made it to the live stages of The Greatest Dancer.

Most Read

Village’s postal delivery office could close doors

The delivery office at Yatton post office could soon move to Clevedon

Medical centre could close to make way for larger surgery

Tyntesfield Medical Group also runs the medical centres in Backwell and Long Ashton. Picture: Mark Atherton

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Storm Ciara warning upgraded to amber

An amber warning of very strong winds is in force for Sunday.

WATCH: George soars through to second live show on The Greatest Dancer

The Dark Angels have made it to the live stages of The Greatest Dancer.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Drivers warned of hazardous road conditions during Storm Ciara

Picture: Thinkstock

Road and rail travel disrupted by Storm Ciara

Train 166 Portishead Railway

New town clerk looking forward to improving facilities and environment

Martin Sailsbury will join Portishead Town Council on Monday.Picture: Portishead Town Council

Pole fitness class to be free workshop in Clevedon

Instructors Netta and Laura

Neonatal animation shortlisted for award

The film provides support for families staying in neonatal units.
Drive 24