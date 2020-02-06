Pole fitness class to be free workshop in Clevedon

A pole dancing group is holding an open day in Clevedon.

Embrace Pole Fitness, at Titan Fitness Academy, in Tweed Road, is inviting women in to try out the activity on February 15 at 11am-2pm for free.

Pole fitness is a full body workout which helps to increase strength, flexibility and burn calories.

The group holds two classes a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Instructor Netta Matuszewska said the exercise can help people gain confidence.

She said: "It sounds cliché but you'll make new friends, get fit and get confident.

"You'll be surprised at what your body can do.

"If you've thought about giving pole fitness a try, the open day is a perfect, no-pressure opportunity to give this fun hobby a go."

For more information about the classes and pricing, visit www.facebook.com/Embrace.PoleFitness