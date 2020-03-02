Advanced search

Clevedon care home receives £500

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 March 2020

Poets Mews Care Home in Clevedon

Poets Mews Care Home in Clevedon

Archant

A care home in Clevedon is through to the finals of the Pinder Awards.

Poets Mews Care Home, in Cherry Avenue, was presented with the Best New Care Home award by the firm.

Pinders holds an annual Healthcare Design Awards to promote and recognise the best developments in all types of care-related property.

Poets Mews Care Home, which is run by Avery Healthcare, opened in September 2019 and costs £10million.

A spokesman for the care home said: "Avery has once again had one of its new-build care homes selected as a finalist for the 2020 Awards, in the category Best New Care Home, and as a part of that recognition, Pinders donate £500 to the nominated charity of each of the finalists.

"As Avery's preferred charitable cause, we are pleased to be able to direct this donation to the Care Worker's Charity for 2020."

