Poets given a chance to see their work displayed at marine lake

Blackboard where poems will be displayed for two months. Archant

Wordsmiths and poets are invited to take part in an opportunity to have their writings displayed on the perimeter wall at Clevedon Marine Lake.

Marlens and the Clevedon Community Bookshop Co-operative have linked up with the Clevedon Literary Festival team, to encourage more poetry about, or inspired by, the lake.

Marlens chairman Joe Norman said: “The Marine Lake has a very special atmosphere that changes with the weather and the seasons and we look forward to receiving poems that capture some of that magic.”

The poet’s name and work will be displayed on the blackboard – where the lake meets Poets’ Walk – for two months, as well as being posted on the Marlens website and Facebook page.

It will join the Resurrection Lake, a poem by Bernie Jordan, published by the Clevedon Community Press in the anthology Writing on the Lake (2016).

The poem is inscribed on a tile plaque and was made after the original poem that was chalked on the wall faded.

Bernie had previously said that he feared the poem he was inspired to write in 2015 was lost forever as it faded, and was delighted to see it brought back to life in such a stunning fashion.

The plaque is among three others around the lake which are the colourful illustrations of artist Nancy Farmer, of Moorlynch, near Bridgwater.

Nancy previously said: “It’s a lovely poem and now it can be appreciated for years to come.”

Nancy’s work celebrates the open-air swimmers, who take to the chilly waters every day of the year.

The lake is also enjoyed by paddle-boarders, canoeists and holidaymakers throughout the year.

Marlens, the festival team and the Bookshop Co-operative have set up a small judging panel to read through all entries and to decide which should be displayed and when.

In principle, the judging panel will respond to all entries with their decisions and comments, as appropriate.

Poems, up to a maximum of 12 lines, should be sent as email attachments to clevedonfestival@gmail.com by September 30.

Contact Angela Everitt on 01275 219171, 07718 894141 or email angelaeveritt@outlook.com for more details.