Play Your Way across North Somerset

Published: 1:23 PM August 31, 2021

Play Your Way was recently in place in Moorland Road. - Credit: North Somerset Council

Neighbourhoods across North Somerset can now apply to close their roads and enjoy a traffic-free community event, thanks to support from North Somerset Council.

Play Your Way is a council scheme which allows more children to play in their streets without the fear of traffic.

Using the principles of the national Playing Out organisation, Play Your Way aims to improve the health and wellbeing of children and families, reduce social isolation for people that live alone and empower residents to create a more cohesive neighbourhood.

People across North Somerset have already started enjoying the benefits of Play Your Way.

Last month homeowners in Weston's Moorland Road hosted a Play Your Way session, while those living in Trinder Road in Easton-in-Gordano are planning to hold an event in September.

Cllr Mike Bell, the council's deputy leader and executive member for health, said: “Play Your Way is a fantastic opportunity for neighbourhoods to come together and for people to reconnect following the turmoil of the last eighteen months.

“As well as helping people get more active in a traffic free space and all the benefits exercise brings, this type of community reconnection will also help mental health and wellbeing by empowering neighbours to come together and reducing social isolation.

“We also know that meeting outside is the safest option at the moment as the fresh air will blow coronavirus particles away.

“To make it happen just go to the website or give our Physical Activity team a call. They’ll help and guide you through the process of applying for a road closure, at no charge, and provide approved signage for the event.”

Play Your Way sessions can be for up to two hours, once a week during out of school and daylight hours. Cul-de-sacs and no through streets as well as residential streets serving cul-de-sacs and hamlets are suitable for the sessions.

During the session streets are closed to through traffic. However, vehicle access for residents is maintained.

The closure must be supervised by designated stewards and resident vehicles that leave or enter the street are escorted by a steward. Streets that are on a bus route or which have scheduled or emergency works taking place are not suitable for the scheme.

If you would like to host a Play Your Way session on your street contact the council’s physical activity team on 01275 882730.