Free virtual screening of documentary this weekend
PUBLISHED: 13:13 04 June 2020
Archant
A volunteer group will host a free virtual film night tomorrow (Friday).
Plastic Free Clevedon will screen The Story Of Plastic virtually.
The film takes a sweeping look at the man-made crisis of plastic pollution, the worldwide effect it has on the health of the planet and the people who inhabit it, and the action being taken to stop it.
Spanning three continents, the film illustrates the ongoing crisis with interviews from experts and activists at the front line, revealing the disastrous consequences of the flood of plastic smothering ecosystems and poisoning communities around the world.
The screening has been organised along with Surfers Against Sewage, Break Free From Plastic, Plastic Free Clevedon’s plastic free champions the Curzon Cinema and A Better Weigh shop.
Registration must be made by June 5 and guests will have 48 hours to watch the documentary.
To register, click here.
