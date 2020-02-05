Advanced search

More than 10,000 cars could be stored at dock on greenbelt land

PUBLISHED: 12:05 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 05 February 2020

Cars at Royal Portbury Dock.

Cars at Royal Portbury Dock.

Archant

Greenbelt land could be used to park more than 10,000 cars in Portbury.

Bristol Port Company wants to extend the factory at Royal Portbury Dock.

The company has applied to North Somerset Council to ask whether an environmental impact assessment is needed.

Around 200 cars would be stored on 60 acres of land, a total of 12,000 vehicles.

The council ruled such an assessment was not necessary, despite the land lying on the greenbelt.

An application for the expansion has yet to be submitted, but is expected later this year.

A Bristol Port Company spokesman said: "Our storage sites are being impacted by external sources.

"We will deal with any issues raised through the planning process.

"We will also be looking to utilise schemes which meet safety and security requirements but do not impact local people."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Village’s postal delivery office could close doors

The delivery office at Yatton post office could soon move to Clevedon

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

WATCH: George soars through to second live show on The Greatest Dancer

The Dark Angels have made it to the live stages of The Greatest Dancer.

Arrest and drugs seized after warrant in Nailsea

Cannabis and scales were seized from a property in Nailsea.

Seven homes burgled in space of 10 days

Clevedon Road, Tickenham Picture: Google

Most Read

Village’s postal delivery office could close doors

The delivery office at Yatton post office could soon move to Clevedon

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

WATCH: George soars through to second live show on The Greatest Dancer

The Dark Angels have made it to the live stages of The Greatest Dancer.

Arrest and drugs seized after warrant in Nailsea

Cannabis and scales were seized from a property in Nailsea.

Seven homes burgled in space of 10 days

Clevedon Road, Tickenham Picture: Google

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Nailsea & Tickenham draw positives against Middlezoy Rovers

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's clash with Middlezoy Rovers (pic Paul Harnden)

More than 10,000 cars could be stored at dock on greenbelt land

Cars at Royal Portbury Dock.

WIN: Tickets to Valentine’s Day screening of When Harry Met Sally

When Harry Met Sally will be screened at the Curzon. Picture: Curzon Cinemas

‘Lives and businesses at risk’ due to slower response time to reach fires

Avon Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: AF&RS

Half-term camps at North Somerset Tennis Academy

North Somerset Tennis Academy are holding half-term camps at Clevedon
Drive 24