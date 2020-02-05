More than 10,000 cars could be stored at dock on greenbelt land

Cars at Royal Portbury Dock. Archant

Greenbelt land could be used to park more than 10,000 cars in Portbury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bristol Port Company wants to extend the factory at Royal Portbury Dock.

The company has applied to North Somerset Council to ask whether an environmental impact assessment is needed.

Around 200 cars would be stored on 60 acres of land, a total of 12,000 vehicles.

The council ruled such an assessment was not necessary, despite the land lying on the greenbelt.

An application for the expansion has yet to be submitted, but is expected later this year.

A Bristol Port Company spokesman said: "Our storage sites are being impacted by external sources.

"We will deal with any issues raised through the planning process.

"We will also be looking to utilise schemes which meet safety and security requirements but do not impact local people."