New Congresbury Rec Club designs submitted to planners

New plans have been submitted to North Somerset Council to upgrade the 'degrading' Recreation Club in Congresbury.

In November, pre-planning submissions were made on the future development of the site but planning authorities recommended a number of changes to the proposals. These changes have now been included in the new documents.

The new plans will now construct a two-storey building on the same footprint as the existing club and change the external appearance with the addition of a pitched roof.

In January last year, a renewed launch to upgrade the facilities was started by the trustees of the King George V Playing Field after plans to build an ambitious new village hall in Congresbury were shut down.

The trustees - comprised of Congresbury Parish Council, the village’s cricket, football and tennis clubs, the Royal British Legion and St Andrew’s Primary School - began pushing the plans under the name Project Construct.

Following the pre-planning submissions, feedback from North Somerset Council and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has now been taken into consideration for the new proposals.

The club regularly hosts junior county matches but has been forced to turn down requests to host junior girls matches because of the current inadequate changing facilities.

The current Recreation Club was built in the 1960s and has since fallen into 'disrepair', and does not possess facilities such as separate female changing rooms.

New plans include a viewing balcony, four separate unisex changing rooms and showers for the cricket and tennis clubs.

Also included is the option to use the ground floor as private and member usage at the same time, echoing the new village hall plan.

Chairman of the trustees, Les Owen, told Congresbury.net: "We consulted villagers on our plans more than a year ago and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

"Since then we have spoken to North Somerset planners and been in regular contact with the ECB to make sure our plans are acceptable to them since they are potentially a key grant funder.

"I’m confident that the plan we now have will not only meet the needs of the sports and recreation clubs but also the whole village."