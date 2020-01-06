CCG to decide future of derelict land for £13million hospital in Clevedon

A decision is to be made regarding the future of the derelict land, in Clevedon, which was earmarked for a £13million hospital.

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire (CCG) is holding a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday), to decide whether to retain the land, off Millcross, for NHS use or allow the landlords to dispose of the site for alternative uses.

The site was originally acquired in 2010 to provide land for a new community hospital by North Somerset Primary Care Trust, but the plan was abandoned in 2013 due to spiralling costs.

Clevedon Town Council, in the past, has declared a desire to buy the land, where the former Kwik Save store used to be, if no facility is built.

A recent Capacity Analysis Report commissioned by the CCG reads: "There is sufficient estate within Clevedon to accommodate current and future primary care capacity needs."

Councillor Mark Crosby, who has been campaigning for the site to be developed for affordable housing for years, has welcomed the news about the meeting.

He said: "If the decision is taken to permit NHS Properties to sell the site then it will first have to be listed on NHS Property Service's Property Information Mapping Service (ePIMS) website, which allows other public-sector bodies the first option to purchase it.

"I believe that North Somerset Council is the most suitable public body to do that and in partnership with a local housing provider finally start delivering the affordable housing that this town has been crying out for for more than a decade.

"I appreciate that there may those who want it to be retained as a future hospital site but the indications are that the CCG will recommend that it's finally disposed of.

"The ePIMS process finally provides us with a brief window of opportunity to make a clear difference - let's not waste it."

If the project had gone ahead, the hospital would have seen 20 individual inpatient rooms with ensuite facilities, a range of outpatient clinics, a minor injuries unit as well as facilities for therapy and diagnostic services.

In April 2017, the town council submitted a community right to bid application for the land, in an effort to get it listed as an asset of community value, but the application was turned down by the authority on the grounds it had not been used by the community for more than 12 months.