‘Spiteful saboteur’ sprinkles pins on cycle path

John du Heaume found the pins scattered on the cyclepath near Watchhouse Hill. Picture: John du Heaume Archant

Dozens of drawing pins have been scattered along a cycle lane which runs through Pill, endangering cyclists, children, and pets.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John du Heaume was walking his dog Pickles, on May 18, when he noticed at least 60 large drawing pins which had been deliberately scattered across the path by Watchhouse field.

He said: “Some spiteful person is sprinkling large drawing pins or thumb tacks on the cycle path which passes through the village.

“I managed to find and remove about 60 of them myself, this is obviously highly antisocial, irresponsible, and a criminal act which could cause injury to an innocent child or pet.

“Perhaps the person doing this would be discouraged if they know everyone else thinks it is objectionable.”

A week earlier, fellow walker Jo O’Callaghan discovered a further 100 pins on the path.

She said: “I’m sure it was done by someone hoping to deter the many cyclists we have had coming through the village.

“This not acceptable, There are children and dogs who exercise up at Watchouse hill on a daily basis who could receive a nasty injury if one of these pins got stuck in a hand, foot or paw.”

A Pill and Easton-in-Gordano parish council spokesman said: “We are aware somebody has tried to block the cycle path by placing drawing pins on it.

“Whatever the motivation behind this, it is illegal to block or try to block a public right of way, which would include leaving dangerous hazards on the route.

“In addition there is a high risk of injury to an animal or child using the cycle path.

“It would also be criminal damage and or assault to deliberately damage people’s property or injure them.

“Whoever is doing this, please stop, and anyone finding tacks, nails or similar please report to the police.”

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman added: “The local beat team have been made aware of this. Anyone with information about the incident can report it online, or on 101, giving log number 411 from May 18.

“If people witness a similar incident, we’d ask them to report it to us.”