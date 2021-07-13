Pill student wins regional Rotary Young Chef competition
- Credit: Portishead Rotary Club
A Pill student has been named the regional final winner of the Rotary Young Chef 2020 competition this month.
Mortimer Hogg, who studies at St Katherine's, has been awarded a pressure cooker, a wet and dry grinder plus other catering implements by Portishead Rotary Club youth chairman, Shonaugh Evans, following his win.
The Rotary Young Chef Competition is organised and promoted by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland and it is usually a four-stage national competition to support and encourage the development of cookery skills.
Due to Covid, the Rotary national final had to be cancelled, so Mortimer could not compete against other regional finalists in the competition. Typically, 6,500 students compete nationally to become regional finalists.
The Rotary Club of Portishead said at each stage of the journey, Mortimer was applauded by all the professional judges and added that the club is ‘very proud’ of what he has achieved.
The organisation wishes him ‘every success’ in the future.
Most Read
- 1 Clevedon pupils write letters to 'inspiring' England squad after racial abuse
- 2 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset
- 3 Former Clevedon student heading to space with Richard Branson
- 4 Man pushes woman to the ground in A38 assault
- 5 Third planning application for 60 homes in village refused
- 6 Sharp rise in Covid cases caused by Delta variant in North Somerset
- 7 GreenSeas bin opening ceremony takes place in Portishead
- 8 Volunteers build greenhouse for hospital wards
- 9 New food and craft fair to showcase local producers
- 10 New coronavirus vaccination centre opens as all adults urged to book their vaccination