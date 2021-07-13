News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Pill student wins regional Rotary Young Chef competition

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 7:57 AM July 13, 2021   
Mortimer Hogg receiving his winnings from Portishead Rotary Club’s youth chairman, Shonaugh Evans.

Mortimer Hogg receiving his winnings from Portishead Rotary Club's youth chairman, Shonaugh Evans.

A Pill student has been named the regional final winner of the Rotary Young Chef 2020 competition this month. 

Mortimer Hogg, who studies at St Katherine's, has been awarded a pressure cooker, a wet and dry grinder plus other catering implements by Portishead Rotary Club youth chairman, Shonaugh Evans, following his win. 

The Rotary Young Chef Competition is organised and promoted by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland and it is usually a four-stage national competition to support and encourage the development of cookery skills.

Due to Covid, the Rotary national final had to be cancelled, so Mortimer could not compete against other regional finalists in the competition. Typically, 6,500 students compete nationally to become regional finalists.

The Rotary Club of Portishead said at each stage of the journey, Mortimer was applauded by all the professional judges and added that the club is ‘very proud’ of what he has achieved. 

The organisation wishes him ‘every success’ in the future. 

