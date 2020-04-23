Pill Rag cancelled due to Coronavirus pandemic
PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 April 2020
Pill Rag has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The annual event, which dates back to 1924, sees families flock to the village green for a day packed with fun activities,
A procession also winds round the village lead by the Pill Rag king and queen, who are then coronated on the village green.
In a statement on social media the Pill Rag Committee said: “It is with a heavy heart the decision has been made to cancel this years rag.
“I’m sure this has not come as a surprise to any one but we feel we are doing the right thing to keep our brilliant community safe and are following guidelines given by the Government.
“Our Rag royal family have been made aware and are happy to roll their duties over to next year.
“We are determined to make next year one of the best rag days our village has ever seen.
“We send you all our best wishes, stay safe and look after each other.”
