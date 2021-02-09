Neighbourhood plan submitted for scrutiny

Published: 12:00 PM February 9, 2021

Thousands of homes are planned for North Somerset as part of the Joint Spatial Plan. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A neighbourhood plan for four villages has been submitted for scrutiny, but people can still submit comments about it.

The Abbots Leigh, Ham Green, Pill and Easton-in-Gordano Neighbourhood Plan has been submitted to North Somerset Council for scrutiny by an independent examiner.

This is the final chance for villagers to comment on the plan.

The plan has been prepared by the two parish councils of Abbots Leigh and Pill and Easton-in-Gordano with help from the local community.

It will help to shape development in the parishes up to 2026 and will be used to make decisions on planning applications.

Policies include the improvement of Pill Precinct, support for local job opportunities, protection of the local natural and historic environment, site allocations for affordable housing and a care home at Ham Green, policies to promote low energy use, walking, cycling and public transport and the investigation of a conservation area for Abbots Leigh.

The council’s executive committee agreed in December that the plan met the necessary conditions to proceed to examination.

Leader of the council and Pill ward councillor, Don Davies, said: “It’s been a real community effort to create this plan, the document covers a wide range of areas.

“It fits very well into the area and what we are trying to achieve.”

The plan proposes to allocate a site for affordable housing at Chapel Pill Lane at Ham Green. It also allocates the site in principle and leaves details to be considered through a planning application.

The enhancement of the local centre of Pill Precinct is supported through the plans and it promotes low energy use through energy assessments and renewable energy within new developments, rainwater harvesting, local food production initiatives.

At the same time the Community Land Trust and Alliance Homes have also been asking for views on a proposed detailed scheme for affordable housing on the Chapel Pill Lane site with the intention of submitting a planning application 'in due course'.

To view the plan and make comments online before the deadline of March 5, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/pillplan