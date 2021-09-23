'Inspiring' turnout for village's Great Big Green Day

Published: 2:06 PM September 23, 2021

Pill and Easton-in-Gordano Parish Council has thanked residents for making its Great Big Green Day a success. - Credit: Rachel Manning

Pill and Easton-in-Gordano Parish Council has declared the village's Great Big Green Day a 'great reflection of the spirit of community and volunteering'.

Multiple events were held to promote green-living, beginning with the opening of the Community Fridge.

The Fridge can be found at the Resource Centre in Baltic Place and has been used since June, storing more than two tonnes of food.

Events were held in the village's Resource Centre. - Credit: Lucy Byrne

The co-ordinator of the parish council environment and climate working group told the Times that the turnout was encouraging to see.

Bob Langely said: "It was a great day and reflected the large number of people in the village who are working to tackle the emergencies we face.

"Looking forward, this autumn will see a lot more tree planting, much of it using locally nurtured saplings, a lot of activity helping people reconnect with wildlife and the launch of our Repair Café in the community centre."

The Repair Café will open on October 16, between 10.30am and 12.30pm.