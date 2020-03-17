Pill volunteers canvas village to provide coronavirus help

Members of the Pill corona ivrus cimmunity support group. Picture:Adam MIlkins Archant

A group is distributing leaflets throughout Pill and Easton-in-Gordano in an effort to help those who have had to self isolate in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kate Kirkby, who recently moved to Pill, decided she needed to do something to help during this difficult time, ‘but didn’t know where to volunteer’

As a result of this she decided to create leaflets which could be then be distributed throughout the villages for people to either request help or offer assistance, with things such as picking up groceries and prescriptions, walking pets or simply being someone to talk to over the phone.

The Pill Coronavirus Community Support Facebook group was also set up to coordinate efforts.

MS Kirkby said: “We decided we needed to put a flyer through every door in Pill, Easton-in-Gordano and Ham Green to make sure that no vulnerable people were missed.

“There are more than 2,000 houses so it is a big task.

“We also made posters with contact numbers to put in businesses and doctors surgeries.

“I have already had many calls from people who are so grateful, mostly elderly people.

“A lot of them are really worried and say they feel much happier know there is someone they can call.

“We have had so many people volunteer. we haven’t delivered to every house yet but we are getting there and we only started on Saturday lunchtime.

“We have been making sure all our helpers are being very careful with hygiene and they will be leaving shopping on doorsteps.”

Sian Bannister, who has helped organise the leaflet drops, said: ”Yesterday 50 streets were completed, with loads more people heading out this evening after work to do even more.

“We started with 85 streets, and initially targeted areas with the most venerable people in them,

“I predict we will have them all done by Wednesday, maybe sooner.

“I have been flooded with calls and messages of thanks from residents for the offers of support, as have all the volunteers who have put their numbers down.

“I get the feeling that it’s not if they will need the service, but when.”

Those interested in volunteering, or in need of help, should join the Pill Coronavirus Community Support Facebook group here.