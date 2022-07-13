News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset village earmarked for new 20mph zone

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 6:00 AM July 13, 2022
Cycling

North Somerset Council could impose a 20mph speed limit to encourage cycling in a village. - Credit: Pixabay

Residents have been invited to have their say on plans for a new 20mph zone in North Somerset.

The scheme plans to impose the speed limit in Pill, Easton-in-Gordano and Ham Green as part of North Somerset Council's commitment to encouraging sustainable travel.

Cllr Steve Hogg, North Somerset Council's executive member with responsibility for highways believes that reducing traffic speeds in villages creates a safer place for people to walk and cycle.

Village hosts successful Big Green Day

The council believes that reducing traffic speeds will encourage cycling in areas such as Pill. - Credit: Rachel Manning

Cllr Hogg said: "We are committed to introducing schemes that encourage active travel.

"By reducing vehicle speeds in Pill, Easton-in-Gordano and Ham Green and creating a safer space we hope that people will be encouraged to make their journey on foot or by bike."

The council has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030.

A drop-in event will be held at Pill Community Centre on July 21, from 12pm - 8pm.

Council officers and Parish Council representatives will attend to allow villagers to find out more and give feedback on the scheme.

Following this event, a formal statutory consultation will be held.

Any comments can be submitted on the council's electronic consultation platform which can be found at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/Pill&Easton-in-Gordano20mph

