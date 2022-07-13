North Somerset village earmarked for new 20mph zone
- Credit: Pixabay
Residents have been invited to have their say on plans for a new 20mph zone in North Somerset.
The scheme plans to impose the speed limit in Pill, Easton-in-Gordano and Ham Green as part of North Somerset Council's commitment to encouraging sustainable travel.
Cllr Steve Hogg, North Somerset Council's executive member with responsibility for highways believes that reducing traffic speeds in villages creates a safer place for people to walk and cycle.
Cllr Hogg said: "We are committed to introducing schemes that encourage active travel.
"By reducing vehicle speeds in Pill, Easton-in-Gordano and Ham Green and creating a safer space we hope that people will be encouraged to make their journey on foot or by bike."
The council has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030.
A drop-in event will be held at Pill Community Centre on July 21, from 12pm - 8pm.
Council officers and Parish Council representatives will attend to allow villagers to find out more and give feedback on the scheme.
Following this event, a formal statutory consultation will be held.
Any comments can be submitted on the council's electronic consultation platform which can be found at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/Pill&Easton-in-Gordano20mph