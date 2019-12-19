Pictures: People taking part in Icebreaker challenge
PUBLISHED: 16:05 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 19 December 2019
Mellissa Dzinzi
Swimmers taking part in the Crisis Icebreaker swim for the homeless at Clevedon Marine Lake. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Brave swimmers in North Somerset took part in a challenge to raise money for a homeless charity before Christmas.
The Icebreaker challenge, hosted by Crisis for the first time in Clevedon, took place at Marine Lake.
Swimmers plunged into cold water at the lake and hopped back out or did a few brisk strokes on December 14.
The 40 swimmers were encouraged to wear festive attire, with some showing up dressed as Christmas trees, elves fairies, and plenty more.
Proceeds raised will be going towards Crisis' national Christmas campaign.
Claire Robertson, who took part in the event said: "I'm supporting Crisis at Christmas and wanted to support Crisis this weekend as well.
"I sea-swim anyway and love getting in the cold water, so I thought why not come and support you this weekend."
For more information about the charity, visit www.crisis.org.uk