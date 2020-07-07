Reader’s photos: Beauty of North Somerset in coronavirus lockdown

The sun sets over the sea near Battery Point.Picture: Alan Harrison (c) copyright newzulu.com

Striking landmarks across North Somerset have been captured on camera by iWitness24 user Alan Harrison this week.

A lone fisherman casts into the Bristol channel at sunset. A lone fisherman casts into the Bristol channel at sunset.

The photographer submitted beautiful images of summer days and sunsets as the district enjoyed the simplicities of home life during coronavirus lockdown.

Alan witnessed a lone fisherman casting a line into the Bristol channel at sunset, as well as cyclists taking in the breath-taking views.

He was also quick with his camera when he spotted people flying kites and others watching the arrival of the container ship, MSC Mandy, at Battery Point in Portishead.

People playing and flying kites and others watching the arrival of the container ship, MSC Mandy, at Battery Point in Portishead. Picture: Alan Harrison People playing and flying kites and others watching the arrival of the container ship, MSC Mandy, at Battery Point in Portishead. Picture: Alan Harrison

Alan took a stunning shot of the sun setting behind Black Nore lighthouse in Portishead and captured photos during an evening stroll looking out towards Battery Point across Kilkenny Fields.

Finally, he captured a gorgeous image of the evening sun lighting up Portishead Marina.

The tug, Svitzer Ellerby, controlling the MSC Mandy as she heads towards Royal Portbury Dock. Picture: Alan Harrison The tug, Svitzer Ellerby, controlling the MSC Mandy as she heads towards Royal Portbury Dock. Picture: Alan Harrison

The late evening sun lights up Portishead marina. Picture: Alan Harrison The late evening sun lights up Portishead marina. Picture: Alan Harrison

A walk across the fields in the late evening as the sun sets. Looking towards Battery Point across Kilkenny fields. Picture: Alan Harrison A walk across the fields in the late evening as the sun sets. Looking towards Battery Point across Kilkenny fields. Picture: Alan Harrison

Sunset at Black Nore lighthouse on Monday 15th June Sunset at Black Nore lighthouse on Monday 15th June