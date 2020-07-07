Reader’s photos: Beauty of North Somerset in coronavirus lockdown
PUBLISHED: 16:00 07 July 2020
(c) copyright newzulu.com
Striking landmarks across North Somerset have been captured on camera by iWitness24 user Alan Harrison this week.
The photographer submitted beautiful images of summer days and sunsets as the district enjoyed the simplicities of home life during coronavirus lockdown.
Alan witnessed a lone fisherman casting a line into the Bristol channel at sunset, as well as cyclists taking in the breath-taking views.
He was also quick with his camera when he spotted people flying kites and others watching the arrival of the container ship, MSC Mandy, at Battery Point in Portishead.
Alan took a stunning shot of the sun setting behind Black Nore lighthouse in Portishead and captured photos during an evening stroll looking out towards Battery Point across Kilkenny Fields.
Finally, he captured a gorgeous image of the evening sun lighting up Portishead Marina.
