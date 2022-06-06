PICTURES: North Somerset celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- Credit: Gill Stokes
North Somerset celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with vigour over the weekend - despite some challenging conditions at times.
Street parties, beacons and bunting were the order of the day across the district as thousands turned out to mark 70 years since the Queen took the throne.
In Nailsea, 70 people took part in a special trio of walks culminating in a Grand Jubilee Picnic at the Jubilee Stone, just above Backwell, organised by the Nailsea and District Footpath Group.
"We toasted the Queen and sang the national anthem before returning to the start," said a group spokesperson.
Beacons were lit across the district on Thursday night, including in Walton Gordano, Nailsea and Portishead.
In Kewstoke, the village united for a royal-themed scarecrow competition, with likenesses lining the streets.