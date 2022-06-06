PICTURES: North Somerset celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Residents enjoyed a barbecue in the rain in Greenhill Close, Nailsea - Credit: Gill Stokes

North Somerset celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with vigour over the weekend - despite some challenging conditions at times.

Street parties, beacons and bunting were the order of the day across the district as thousands turned out to mark 70 years since the Queen took the throne.

In Nailsea, 70 people took part in a special trio of walks culminating in a Grand Jubilee Picnic at the Jubilee Stone, just above Backwell, organised by the Nailsea and District Footpath Group.

"We toasted the Queen and sang the national anthem before returning to the start," said a group spokesperson.

Beacons were lit across the district on Thursday night, including in Walton Gordano, Nailsea and Portishead.

In Kewstoke, the village united for a royal-themed scarecrow competition, with likenesses lining the streets.

The Nailsea and Footpath Group picnic - Credit: Gordon Bennett

The lit beacon at Walton Gordano, one of scores which were on display across North Somerset - Credit: Jacqueline Jones

Eleanor of Aquitaine and a court jester in Beach Road, Kewstoke, as part of the scarecrow trail - Credit: Annie Taylor

A royal flypast formed part of the scarecrow trail in Kewstoke - Credit: John McSweeney

King Alfred with his burnt cakes on the Kewstoke scarecrow trail - Credit: Lesley Dockrell



