Clevedon photographer offers help to people made jobless due to the pandemic

PUBLISHED: 09:29 28 August 2020

A Clevedon photographer is offering free portraits to people in the area who are looking for work after losing their jobs during the Covid-19 crisis.

Room42 photography studio owner, Jenny Hardy, whose business is based under the Curzon cinema, wants to help job-seekers in the town who want to improve and update their CV and LinkedIn profile.

Jenny also recently welcomed award-winning photographer, Ibolya Feher to her team.

She said: “It’s been a challenging time, we didn’t think we would survive, and the future looked uncertain. To celebrate the reopening of our small studio, we would like to help local people in Clevedon and North Somerset get back to work.

“This was inspired by a friend who owns a studio in Los Angeles. She took my portrait and it helped me immensely to gain confidence in putting myself online.”

Ibolya added: “I am looking forward to working in this wonderful community.”

